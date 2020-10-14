102 new infections in Ticino

Punctual recommendations, indications and prevention advice are always available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/new-coronavirus , or you can contact the Canton on the free number 0800 144 144, active all days from 9.00 to 17.00, and to the e-mail address hotline@fctsa.ch. The coronavirus hotline at federal level is also available at 058 463 00 00. The Cantonale Staff of Condotta (SMCC) reminds that the coronavirus can also affect adults and younger sections of the population. Therefore it is essential that everyone strictly adheres to the rules of hygiene and social distance, measures issued by the cantonal and federal authorities.Here all the data on the epidemic in Ticino until 10 June.

Wednesday 14 October

An increase of 102 new cases of coronavirus recorded in 24 hours bringing the total to 4,054 cumulative positive cases starting from 25 February. Two were discharged from hospitals. No new deaths: deaths remain fixed at 351.

Tuesday 13th October

In the last 24 hours cases in Ticino have increased by 45, for a total of 3952 cumulative positive cases starting from 25 February. After the relatively stable summer in terms of new infections, from 1 October there have been 301 new cases.

There has been a new hospitalisation and a discharge, with 1 person in intensive care. Unfortunately there was also a death, the first since June 12, among patients already hospitalised. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the canton therefore rises to 351.

Monday 12 October

Coronavirus cases in Ticino rose by 13 more than yesterday. In the canton, the total number of infections thus rises to 3,907. 350 deaths remain. There are one more people hospitalized than yesterday, that is 12 in total, of which one in intensive care. 933 people have been discharged since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday 11 October

New cases of Coronavirus in Ticino have increased by 29, for a total of 3,894 cumulative positive cases starting from 25 February. After the relatively stable summer in terms of new infections, there have been 243 new cases from 1 October to today. The number of hospitalized since yesterday has increased by three units (total: 11), with one person hospitalized in intensive care.

Saturday 10 October

In 24 hours there has been a total of 47 new cases registered, for a total of 3,865 cumulative positive cases starting from 25 February. After the relatively stable summer in terms of new infections, there have been 214 new cases since October 1st. The number of hospitalized since yesterday increased by one unit (total: 8), with one person admitted to intensive care.

Friday 9 October

There are 40 new infections in Ticino recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number rises to 3,818. No further deaths and no new hospital discharge. There are currently 7 people hospitalized, one is ventilated and one in intensive care.

Thursday 8th October

There are 40 new infections in Ticino registered in the last 24 hours. The total number rises to 3,778. No further deaths. A new discharge from hospitals, while 6 people are currently hospitalized.

Wednesday 7 October

There are 39 new infections in Ticino recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number rises to 3,738. No further deaths. A new discharge from the hospitals, while 4 people are currently hospitalized.

Tuesday 6 October

There are 17 new infections registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours. The total number therefore rises to 3,699. Deaths remained stable at 350. There are 5 people admitted to hospitals.

Monday 5th October

There are 21 new infections registered in Ticino over the weekend. The total number therefore rises to 3,682. On Deaths remained stable at 350. Two resignations from hospitals. Four people are still hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Friday 2nd OctoberS

In Ticino there have been 10 new infections in the last 24 hours, their total number therefore stands at 3,661. The number of people who died after being infected remains at 350 while the number of people discharged from hospitals rises to 932 (one more than yesterday).

Thursday 1st October

550 additional cases of coronavirus have been registered in 24 hours, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced today. There was one further death and 18 patients were hospitalised. On Wednesday there were 411 new infections and on Tuesday 225. In the last 24 hours the results of 12,388 tests were transmitted, with a positive rate of 4.44%, compared to 3.26% on Wednesday. Overall in the past two weeks, the incidence of the disease has been 55.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Since Monday, the rate has fallen below 60 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a threshold set by Switzerland to impose the obligation of quarantine for those returning from foreign countries. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of victims has reached 1,784 and that of people hospitalised 4884. In total, 53,832 cases of Covid-19 contamination have been confirmed in the laboratory out of 1,380,083 analyses carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. At the moment 3’352 people are in solitary confinement and 6’380 of their contacts have been quarantined. Another 13,709 people returning from a trip to a country at risk are also in quarantine.

Wednesday 30th September

Six more infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, the total stands at 3,646. The number of people who have died after being infected remains at 350 while the number of people discharged from hospitals is 931 (one more since yesterday).

Tuesday 29 September

225 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 24 hours this is according to the daily bulletin of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Two people have died and ten patients hospitalised.

Yesterday the infections announced in the 72 hours were 782 (with 22’869 tests carried out), Friday 372 (with 12’346 tests) and Thursday 391 (with 13’851 tests). The tests carried out between yesterday and today were 5959 for a total of 1’355’118. The rate of positive swabs stands at 4.6%. The incidence of the disease has reached 616 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths has reached 1782 and the number of people hospitalised 4855. In total, 52,871 cases of contamination from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 3,300 people in isolation: another 6569 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine, a state in which there are also 10,530 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

In Ticino in the last 24 hours, three new infections have been recorded for a total of 3640. Deaths have instead remained at 350 for more than three months. In Grisons, the total infections since the beginning of the pandemic are 1081 (+6), while 50 people have died .

Monday 28th September

In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, 782 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 72 hours - according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Between Saturday and today there were 2 deaths and 26 people hospitalised. The weekend figures are now published on Mondays. In the last three days, 22,869 swabs were performed. The positivity rate is 3.4%.

In Ticino over the weekend there were three new cases, for a total of 3,637. The death toll has remained unchanged for more than three months, standing at 350. In Grisons, on the other hand, no contagion has been recorded compared to yesterday (total standing at 1,075) and the number of deaths has remained stable at 50 since the beginning of June.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,780 people have died and 4,845 people have been hospitalized. The total of laboratory-confirmed infections from Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic rose to 52,646 out of a total of 1,349,159 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

There are 3,740 people in isolation and another 8,896 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine. In addition to this last figure, there are 12,589 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

