12 pieces of music for 2020 by Simona Sommaruga

Simonetta Sommaruga took over the presidency of the Swiss Confederation in 2020 and this year, in particular, she dedicated her term to culture. ‘Culture’ - said Simonetta Sommaruga explaining her intentions shortly before taking office is what holds us together’. ‘In a multilingual and diversified country, it is both a glue and a wealth’. The Federal Councilor and President of the Confederation therefore chose 12 pieces of music to accompany this 2020, pieces that are a symbol of our variety. Among these also the one sung by our home artist Raissa Avilés , born and raised in Ticino and whose father is of Mexican origin.

‘It is the Italian version of a poem by Alfonsina Storni (Argentine poetess born in Ticino), set to music by Rossana Taddei (Uruguayan singer of Ticino origin). This music embodies my Ticino roots, my father’s language, my love for Hispanic culture and my feminist beliefs’, explained Raissa Avilés for her part., chosen together with his group for the month of November, which is almost upon us. ‘Our song - now specifies Raissa Avilès - is entitled’ Che direbbe ‘and is precisely the Italian version’ Qué diría’, a song composed by Rossana Taddei from a poem by Alfonsina Storni which has been translated into Italian by Pina Allegrini . The arrangement of the song that will be proposed on the Confederation’s internet portal was done by me, Camilla Uboldi and Sara Magon, the latter on guitar in the execution chosen by Simonetta Sommaruga, who also sees Simone Mauri on bass clarinet’.

Today the Corriere del Ticino - on www.cdt.ch - offers its readers and internet users an exclusive preview of the song sung by Raissa Avilès, which we will also find on the Confederation’s website from next Sunday, November 1st, along with all the others published since last January. To listen click here and scroll down to the small icon that you find below on the left.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata