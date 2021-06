All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland

120 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Switzerland in the past 24 hours, figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicate. Ten new deaths have been reported and 52 people have been hospitalized.

During the past 24 hours, the results of 20,378 tests were submitted, the FOPH indicates. The rate of positivity is 0.59%. Over two weeks, the total number of infections is 2541. The cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days are 29.39. The replication rate, which has a delay of about ten days compared with other data, stands at 0.53.

A total of 6,719,900 doses of the vaccine have been given to the cantons, of which 6,731,891 have been administered, and 2,648,104 people have already received a second injection.

The federal government had yesterday announced 154 new cases and last Thursday 194. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 702,398 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratories out of a total of 8,196,899 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A combined total of 10,341 deaths and 29,122 people were hospitalized.

In addition, there are currently 1398 people in Switzerland who are in isolation and 2725 who have come into contact with them and have been quarantined. Additionally, there are 2762 people who have returned from a country at risk and have been quarantined.

