Thursday 18th February

1,219 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, this is according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). 62 new deaths have been reported, while 165 people have been hospitalized.

The FOPH announces that today it has updated the data by completing them with late, incorrect or double declarations received in the period from December to January. Therefore, 55 more deaths are indicated under «new deaths» and 132 more hospitalizations.

In the last 24 hours, the results of 29,234 tests have been transmitted. The positivity rate is 4.17%. Over a two-week period, the total number of infections is 15,689. The cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days are 181.49. The reproduction rate, which has a delay of about ten days on the other data, stands at 0.88.

Currently 11,358 people are in quarantine, while 20,361 who came into contact with those who have been quarantined. 3495 people have returned from a country at risk and are in quarantine.

There have been 50 new cases in Ticino totaling 27’544. The death toll remains unchanged at 952.

