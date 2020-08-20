1.3 billion in COVID aid in Ticino: here is where and in which sectors PANDEMIC On July 31, the deadline for submitting a COVID-19 corporate credit request expired. The aid program of 20 billion (which later became 40) set up by Bern, the SNB, Finma and commercial banks was immediately welcomed favourably. With their doors closed due to health measures, many companies risked not having the necessary liquidity to cover out-of-pocket expenses. The banks confirmed the positive balance of the program which among other things was cited as a model all over the world.