1.3 billion in COVID aid in Ticino: here is where and in which sectors

According to the data collected by the Ticino Banking Association, crossed with those of the CF EST-SUD Guarantee Cooperative, 12,110 loans were disbursed in Ticino for a total of 1.3 billion francs, in the whole Confederation 136,000 for 16.8 billion (weighted on GDP, the Ticino share is 8.4%). Loans of up to 500,000 francs, therefore 100% guaranteed by the Confederation, are 11,990 for a total of 1.07 billion (on average 89,000 francs per company). Those between 0.5 and 20 million are 120 for a total of 273.5 million (average at 2.3 million).

‘The most frequent requests came from trade and construction companies, as well as from hotels and restaurants’ comments Fabrizio Cieslakiewicz , president of the General Management of the State Bank, confirming what was also observed by the other banks: in fact, these are the sectors most affected pandemics, as well as transport, construction and crafts.

At the regional level, explains Luca Cimasoni, head of the Raiffeisen branch of Italian Switzerland, the regions most affected were the Luganese and Locarnese together with Mendrisiotto. ‘In particular for local businesses, we have also made the LocalSupport initiative available on our local platform, which has been able to help hundreds of small businesses, for more than 1.5 million’.

Whilst when it comes to timing, the bulk of the requests were made between the end of March and April. ‘In the first weeks - explains Marzio Grassi, head of the Ticino Region of Credit Suisse - we were inundated with requests, especially at the end of March, when companies had the problem of receiving funds in time to pay their salaries. In ten days we were able to set up a considerable task force with the help of computer scientists and colleagues from sectors outside the corporate customers to be able to deal with credit applications in the shortest possible time, on average 2-3 hours to have the money in the account. It was really a positive team experience’.

Apart from some bureaucratic problems in filling out the forms (which were objectively very simple), the banks do not show particular hitches in the disbursements. Not even the crafty ones have shown up very much, perhaps frightened by the criminal consequences of false declarations. “We too have refused some requests, but very few - says Mauro Pedrazzetti , head of the Credit and Finance division at Banca Popolare di Sondrio -. Among other things, we also signed up for grants for companies in Graubünden, which could apply for an additional 15% of their turnover from the Canton of Grisons. But the conditions were so tight, that the cases were very limited’.

The loans were mainly used to pay salaries and fixed costs which in normal times are instead financed by normal corporate cash flows. However, it is immediately obvious that the effective employment rate is around 50% for aid under half a million, while it drops to 25% for higher aid. ‘These percentages actually vary a lot with the sector - explains Remo Crameri, head of the Corporate & Institutional Clients division at UBS Ticino -. For example, 63% of the loan was used in tourism and transport, while not even 45% in other branches. Conversely, considering all sectors, on average 43% of our client companies have used the credit line at 100%, while there is a good quarter that has not used anything’.

This trend of not taking advantage of COVID loans is also often cited by industrial associations, worried that companies do not always exploit more liquidity to make investments. However, as Cieslakiewicz of BancaStato still remembers, the Confederation has imposed precise limits: it is forbidden, for example, to use these loans to repay or grant loans to the shareholder or third parties, distribute dividends, repay existing loans within the group or transfer money to companies ester of the group. Investments in company fixed assets are only granted for replacement assets.

‘Which means - continues Crameri - that companies are now faced with a dilemma: on the one hand, although there is more optimism for the future, uncertainty reigns supreme and for an entrepreneur it can be useful to have a liquidity margin to arrangement. On the other hand, entrepreneurial freedom is very limited. To re-obtain it, the credit should therefore be repaid’.

But are there those who have already repaid? Experts say ‘very few’: in fact, most SMEs are waiting to see how the coming months will evolve. Also because, COVID loans up to the end of the year have zero interest. They will be reimbursed by 2025, but more precise directives will be communicated by December.

In Ticino, UBS processed 2,300 loan applications up to half a million for a total of 300 million. Credit Suisse for its part 1,500 for around 200 million. Raiffeisen has granted around 3,700 loans for over 260 million. BancaStato granted approximately 1,600 loans for a total of approximately 220 million. Finally, Banca Popolare di Sondrio 900 for around 70 million.

The COVID loans granted in excess of half a million were fifty for UBS, about forty for Credit Suisse (for about 75 million). The other banks did not specify.

