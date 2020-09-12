13 New infections recorded in Ticino

All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Ticino. Punctual recommendations, indications and prevention tips are always available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/new-coronavirus - or you can contact the Canton on the free number 0800 144 144 which is active everyday from 9.00 to 17.00 - there is also a hotline@fctsa.ch. The coronavirus hotline at federal level is also available at 058 463 00 00. The Cantonale Staff of Condotta (SMCC) reminds that the coronavirus can also affect adults and younger sections of the population. Therefore it is essential that everyone strictly adheres to the rules of hygiene and social distance, measures issued by the cantonal and federal authorities.

Monday 14th September

In the last 72 hours there have been 13 new infections in Ticino totalling of 3,590 people positively tested since the beginning of the pandemic. As there are currently no hospitalisations, the number of people discharged from hospitals also remains fixed at 929, as well as that of deaths, at 350.

Saturday 12 September

465 new Sars-CoV-2 infections have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 24 hours, totalling of 43,957. According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) at least 1,743 people have died since the start of the pandemic, an additional three than yesterday.

In the past three days, the infections announced were respectively 528 (out of 16,287 tests), 405 (16,400) and 469 (17,565). The tests carried out in the last 24 hours sit at 11,562, totalling 1,173,798. Positivity rate is 4.7%. The virus has reached 544.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants - there have been 12 new hospitalisations - thus bringing the figure to 4,650.

There are 1,917 people in isolation, another 5,473 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine, a state in which there are also 5,335 who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

Friday 11th September

In the last 24 hours there have been 6 new infections in Ticino, totalling 3,577 people positively tested since the beginning of the pandemic. Current;ly there are no hospitalisations, the number of people discharged from hospitals also remains fixed at 929, as well as that of deaths, which at 350.

Thursday 10th September

In the last 24 hours there have been 4 new infections in Ticino - totalling 3,571 people positively tested since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently there are no hospitalisations, the number of people discharged from hospitals also remains fixed at 929, as well as that of deaths, at 350.

Wednesday 9 September

Two new infections were registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours, the total number of positives rises to 3,567. There are no further deaths while the number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 929

Tuesday 8th September

Four new infections registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours, the total number of positives rises to 3,565. In Ticino there were no further deaths while the number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 929: no COVID patient is currently in a hospital in our canton.

Monday 7 September

Five new infections registered in Ticino from Friday to today, the total number of positives therefore stands at 3,561. In Ticino there were no further deaths while the number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 929: no COVID patient is currently in a hospital in our canton.

Friday 4th September

Five new infections in Ticino in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus infections therefore rises to 3,556. Deaths remain steady at 350, as the number discharged is fixed at 928.

Thursday 3 September

Three new infections in Ticino in the last 24 hours. The total of coronavirus infections therefore rises to 3,551. Deaths remain steady at 350, as the number discharged is fixed at 928.

Wednesday 2 September

Five new infections in Ticino in the last 24 hours. The total of coronavirus infections therefore rises to 3,548. Deaths remain steady at 350, as the number discharged is fixed at 928.

Tuesday 1st September

There are 2 new cases in Ticino in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,543 infections in total. Deaths still remain at 350. The number of people discharged rises to 928, ie one more than in recent days.

