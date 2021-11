Complete updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (map and graphs from the first case in Ticino to today). All data on the outbreak in the Confederation up to August 21 here. Here those up to February 17, 2021, here those up to April 30, and here those up to September 15.

Monday 22 November

There were 14,590 new cases of coronavirus in Switzerland over the past 72 hours, based on the figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health. 18 more deaths have been reported. 156 people have been hospitalized.

During the past 72 hours, the findings of 112,865 tests were transmitted, the FOPH indicated. The positivity rate is 12.93%. Over a period of two weeks, the total number of infections is 60,773. Cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days are 697.79. The replication rate, which lags about ten days behind the other data, stands at 1.33.

In all, Switzerland has received 13,559,700 doses of vaccine. Of these, 11,608,042 were administered. 65.28% of those have already received a second injection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 955,800 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory out of a total of 12,452,736 tested in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A total of 11,017 deaths have been reported and the number of people hospitalized stands at 34,850.

