Swiss and other aeronautical companies, such as the Skyguide air traffic controller or the Swissport ground operator, will receive billions in aid from the Confederation. SWISS alone will get 1.5 billion francs, according to the newspapers of the Tamedia group.

The president of the now former BoD of Lugano Airport Marco Borradori shared his words regarding the decisions made.

“From a macroeconomic perspective, taking into account the jobs and the importance of SWISS the decision is understandable, but we must also remember that SWISS abandoned the Lugano-Zurich flight when it ran into its first difficulty and it is not the first time Bern has had to come to its rescue. SWISS should remember that protecting the particulars was very important back then even if it was not exactly profitable”.

The company that manages the airport in Agno was officially put into administration during this week’s shareholders’ meeting. Borradori also the mayor of Lugano has never hidden that he is incredibly disappointed by the decisions made.

On the day the airline stopped connecting flights from Agno to Zurich he openly added that he would never set foot on a Swiss plane again and speculated whether the Swiss flag should appear on the tail of the aircraft. The closure of the Lugano-Zurich flight marked the end of scheduled flights to Lugano.

