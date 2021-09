Friday 24 September

A total of 1502 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Switzerland in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). There have been 15 new deaths reported and 59 people admitted to hospital.

During the past 24 hours, the results of 39,473 tests have been transmitted, the FOPH points out. The rate of positivity is 3.81%. Over a period of two weeks, the overall number of infections is 23,881. Cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days are 276.25. The rate of reproduction, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 0.82.

A cumulative 9,860,100 doses of vaccine have been delivered to the cantons, of which 10,312,971 have been administered. 54.57% of the people have already received a second injection.

Last Friday, the federal government had announced 2095 new cases, while it announced 1632 yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 833,383 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory out of a total of 10,616,632 tests performed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A total of 10,665 fatalities have been reported and the number of people hospitalized stands at 32,633.

There are currently 13,089 people in isolation in Switzerland and 13,531 who have come into contact with them and have been quarantined.

In Ticino, 15 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 35,952. No further deaths have been reported so the total number of deaths remains at 1,004.

In Graubünden, the web page regarding the development of the coronavirus indicates 22 new infections in 24 hours for a total of 16,331. The number of deaths remains unchanged (196).

