Thursday, April 1 (Updated at 12:03 p.m.)

Coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed the 128 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University. The American university says that since the start of the pandemic, 128,791,500 infections have been recorded worldwide. The death toll has reached 2,814,899. Cured are more than 96 million.

Production of Sputnik V in China

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (Rdif) announces that it has reached an agreement with the Chinese company TopRidge Pharma «to cooperate in the production of more than 100 million doses per year» in China of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. «This amount of vaccine will be enough for more than 50 million people,« Rdif stated in a note picked up by Interfax news agency, pointing out that «TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan».

15 Million Johnson & Johnson Doses Ruined

Human error at a Baltimore plant «ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine,« leading to delivery delays in the United States. Reported in the New York Times quoting federal sources. The facility in question is operated by Emergent BioSolutions, a partner of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Ingredients for the two vaccines were alleged to have been mistakenly combined, ruining millions of J&J doses and placing in doubt next month’s U.S. deliveries, which were scheduled to arrive from Baltimore. The authorities are reassured about the J&J vaccines that have already been distributed in the USA because they were produced in Holland.

In Brazil new record of deaths in one day.

The coronavirus outbreak in Brazil continues to run. In the latest 24 hours, 3,869 deaths and 90,638 infections have been registered. This represents the highest number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. The total toll rises to 321,515 deaths against 12,748,747 confirmed cases.

