The coronavirus emergency has diverted public opinion largely from the ongoing debate regarding 5G (there has been an influx on conspiracy theories) Urs Schaeppi, CEO of Swisscom said to Corriere del Ticino that 90% of the fifth generation network in our country would be completed by 2019, only to be corrected - in light of the many oppositions that arose - stating that there is a certain delay and that in particular «Ticino will not be at the forefront in the development of 5G». Where are we, therefore? And what are the company’s priorities in 2021? We reached out to Schaeppi himself and also with the company spokesperson Ivana Sambo.

Addressing public opinion

What are the demands of the industry at this particular time?

Schaeppi: «We look forward to a clarification information campaign by DETEC (the Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications) aimed at public opinion and cantonal and municipal authorities».

«It is necessary to explain the extent of the challenge that arises at the base of mobile telephony in Switzerland, with all its implications, so as to unravel as much as possible the resistance and mistrust that still exists towards the new standard».

«Particular emphasis will have to be given to the opinions of the international technical commissions that offer a reassuring framework on health risks». In this context, according to the CEO of the first telecommunications operator in Switzerland, «the fight against fake news is also important».

«The clarification action must at the same time highlight the consequences caused by the blockages of the extension of the network while the measurement procedures and recommendations for the installation of the new antennas must be established as soon as possible». If from a political point of view, moratoriums and initiatives against 5G have slowed the development of the network itself, there are also those, among the parties, who have argued in favor of the economy and competitiveness of Switzerland hoping for an unblocking of the situation». «The Liberal Party through a motion invited the Federal Council to take the decisions and measures necessary to introduce the fifth generation mobile radio communication standard» concluded Schaeppi.

The Swiss and Ticino framework

Bans in some municipalities and blocked building permits are still a reality throughout Switzerland today. On the other hand, data consumption is on the rise, adds Ivana Sambo. Suffice it to say that «in 2019 the volume of data on the mobile network rose to 141,000 Gbit per day, 29% more than the previous year. In the same year, despite all the Swisscom interventions (new antennas, frequency management, software updates, etc.), the network capacity grew by only 5%. Another example: last year we consumed 122 times more data than in 2010». In short, «to prevent the threat of data congestion and ensure the widespread availability of high bandwidth, 5G is needed, since the old mobile standards are unable to handle the growing volume of data.»

The fact is that, Sambo points out, “currently only just over 10% of construction applications are approved and often, in the municipalities, these are not even treated». «The same goes for the issue of a building permit, which on average takes 13 months, a figure that is constantly growing (also concerns 4G)». Moreover, it is clear to everyone that «it is precisely the coronavirus crisis that shows us the importance of networks: data consumption continues to increase and at the same time expectations for reliable and high-capacity networks rise». In the view of the managers on the installation of the antennas and on the technological updates of the existing ones, the delay exists, but there is no lack of positive developments.

«In Ticino we currently have 123 5G sites in service (with speeds up to 1 Gbit / s, which is actually just a software update) and another 28 5G + sites (speeds up to 2 Gbit / s) for a total of 151». Recently, thanks to a local partnership a system in Val Bavona was updated which until the end of May only worked with GSM. In Val Morobbia, until the end of September, communications were either difficult or impossible. With the Municipality of Bellinzona we found solutions and after setting up the optical fiber in the valley and having received the building permit for a new mobile communication system, a new site was put into service in September ».

Interventions on the territory

Swisscom intervened in several parts of the Ticino area. «In Carona - concludes Sambo - the Municipality contacted us to solve the problem of network coverage to support a series of initiatives promoted during the period of COVID-19. In agreement with the City of Lugano, a suitable location was identified and the construction application was published on 4 November last ». 5G, to conclude with the words of Urs Schaeppi, «is 4G with better software (and in some cases hardware): it is not something new, but a new model of a product already on the market». In 2021 it will be necessary to become better familiar with this new standard: that the debate is lively and remains open. COVID permitting.

