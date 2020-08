Starting from Sunday, August 16, Morocco will appear on the list of states at risk, which includes 160 countries of which entry restrictions apply. In principle, citizens of countries not belonging to the Schengen area cannot enter the Switzerland except in cases of absolute necessity. There are about twenty exceptions.

This list of states, published and updated by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP), does not concern the list of countries at risk drawn up by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) for which the quarantine obligation applies.

Third-country nationals coming directly from a country at risk continue not to be able to enter Switzerland for the purpose of holidays or for other reasons: arrivals are allowed only in cases of absolute necessity.

Citizens of Andorra, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Georgia, Ireland, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican are excluded from this list. In addition to these, the ordinary entry conditions - i.e. prior to the coronavirus emergency - apply to all travellers coming directly from Schengen countries.

Travel at risk

As for the list of countries at risk from the FOPH - totally independent from that of the FDJP - for which a 10-day quarantine is required, the list currently includes 46 countries and regions.

Entered into force on 6 July with 29 countries, the list has been updated twice after about two weeks: recently Spain ( with the exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands ), Romania, Bahamas, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe have been added , Singapore and Sint Maarten. Instead, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan were withdrawn, and before that, Sweden and Belarus.

