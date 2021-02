The total vaccinations administered throughout Switzerland this week is 113,338. The data was published earler today on the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). An increase of 6%. week to week

A total of 482,423 individuals have already recieved the vaccine. An average of 5.6 doses per 100 inhabitants.

Currently just under 300,000 doses (299,852) have been delivered to to cantons, but must yet be administered.

