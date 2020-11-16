17 year old boy killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist pulls over, raises his visor and stops to look at the road, his eyes filled with emotion at the emotional scene before him. At one point he seems to dry a tear, then shakes his head. Passing slowly in front of the flowers, he goes away. On the road you can see can see the road markings of the accident which took place on Saturday around 1pm, when a seventeen year old from the area lost control of his motorcycle and ended up against the gate of a house. His injuries were too serious: there was nothing that could have been done to save him. He died on the spot.

The wall of memories

As the hours went by, the wall that borders the road near the crash site was filled with memories: those of those who met the young victim and wanted to dedicate a thought to him. Each in its own way. Candles, flowers, tickets, a scarf, a beer, several photographs. One portrays a child surrounded by his friends in front of a birthday cake, another shows the smile of a young boy. In the centre, a banner with the signatures of many young people like him and a message: ‘Always with us’.

The words of the coach

The young man had two great passions. One was undoubtedly his motorcycle. A few friends brought a photo of that too, as if to emphasise that it was a part of hi, there was hockey. He played for the Lugano Rangers, as was evident by the team shirt hanging among the bunches of roses. Simon Majek, one of the club’s coaches who shared his sentiment and that of the whole team into two words: ‘Simply devastating’.

‘He was classic and good-natured , which at that age is not an obvious thing’ said the coach. ‘Positive, nice, full of life: when he laughed, he laughed loudly. He got on well with the others. Our team doesn’t get a lot of satisfactions, but the group is united and he scored several goals: he had a very strong shot, a great physique. ‘The statistics speak of seventy-three centres and twenty-one assists in three years only with the juniors, then since he was good they had added him to the first team. His enthusiasm was shared by the family, who follow the club and are at the forefront of organising any event. ‘We are invcedibly sad for them too’ Majek concluded.

Any witnesses, please call

The police are looking for witnesses to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident: anyone who has any information about it can call the Camorino central on 0848 / 25.55.55. In its statement to journalists, the cantonal explained that the boy was driving in the direction of Cadro when at a certain point, facing a curve to the left, for reasons that the investigation will have to establish, he ended up off the road on his right, hitting the gate. Attempts to revive him on the spot were not successful.

