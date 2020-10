Daily updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland

Monday 26th October

(Updated at 12.25) There are 17,440 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 72 hours, which is double compared to a week ago, this is according to data released by the Federal Office of Public Health ( FOPH).

There are an additional 37 deaths, bringing the number to a total 1914, and another 259 patients have been admitted into hospital - which brings the figure to 6097 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, 82,026 tests have been carried out in the period under review, compared to 54,185 seven days ago. The positivity rate is 21.26%. In the past two weeks, there have been 654 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 18’497 people in solitary confinement and another 19’867 who came into contact with them were placed in quarantine. Another 15,799, returning from a trip to a country at risk, are also in quarantine.

