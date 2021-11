The cost of drinking water in Lugano is increasing. The cost of drinking water is rising for those who are connected to the city’ s drinkable water company, whose management is entrusted to AIL.

The increase will affect both the basic fees and those of consumption - wrote the City Executive in a note - For a family of 4 people the annual cost will rise by about 100 francs.

The price rise will reflect against water 0taxes allowing the council to finance large investments that were made in recent years to guarantee a high level of water and ensure the supply in times of drought. The revision will allow the Municipality to consolidate the economic situation of the drinking water company and anticipate further strategic investments. Among these, is the infrastructure for water storage and production essential for the supply of the entire region.