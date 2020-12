All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Ticino. Punctual recommendations, indications and prevention advice are always available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/new-coronavirus or you can contact the Canton on the free number 0800 144 144, active all days from 9.00 to 17.00, and to the e-mail address hotline@fctsa.ch. The coronavirus hotline at federal level is also available on 058 463 00 00. Here all the data on the epidemic in Ticino up to 14 December .

Tuesday 15th December

213 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Ticino totalling 19,387 positive results since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 7 further deaths, for a total of 659 deaths linked to COVID-19. There are 28 new patients, which bring the number of people admitted to hospital to 354,, discharges in the last 24 hours are 26. 42 patients are in in intensive care. The positivity rate of the last 14 days, updated on 10 December, stands at 23%.

Monday 14th December

174 new infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 19,174 positive since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 8 further deaths, for a total of 652 deaths linked to COVID-19. There are 19 new patients, which bring the number of people admitted to hospital to 353, while 3 people discharged on the last day. There are 43 patients in intensive care. The positivity rate of the last 14 days, updated on 10 December, stands at 23%.

