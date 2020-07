Thursday 30 July - 220 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Switzerland in the last 24 hours (35,022 in total). According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) daily bulletin, at least 1,704 people have died since the outbreak, one more than yesterday. The contagions therefore undergo a further increase from the 132 recorded between Monday and Tuesday and the 193 between Tuesday and Wednesday, exceeding 200 after months. In the past seven days, excluding today, the daily average of infections recorded is 135.

Three more infections have been recorded In Ticino totalling 3,431 cases. Deaths remain at 350, however the situation is being constantly monitored by the cantonal authorities.

With regard to testing 7,155 were carried out during the past 24 hours, a figure lower than the 8,009 announced yesterday. However, the average figure of the previous seven days was exceeded, which stands at just over 4900 daily swabs. Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, the tests performed to detect SARS-CoV-2 are 784,786, of which 5.3% were positive.

The incidence of the disease reached 408.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. There have been 8 new hospitalisations, which brings the figure to 4312. There are 958 people in isolation: 3,096 others have come into contact with them in quarantine, a state in which there are also 8912 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered to be risk

Three more infections have been recorded In Ticino totalling 3,431 cases. Deaths remain at 350, however the situation is being constantly monitored by the cantonal authorities.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata