The epidemiological trend and the seroprevalence study. These will be the two subjects of the new meeting organized by the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) in the press room of Palazzo delle Orsoline in Bellinzona. Speakers will be the director of the DSS Raffaele De Rosa, the cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani and the head of the Health Promotion and Evaluation Service Martine Bouvier Gallacchi.

LIVE REPORT

Raffaele De Rosa, director of the DSS, was the first to take the floor: « A year after the submission of the initial data, we can today show you the results of the study. We have made a lot of progress in a year and a half in this process linked to COVID-19. There were different and dramatic situations. In addition to the variant developments, which are worrying. The situation around the world remains fragile.»

«We know that July and August are peak vacation months,« adds De Rosa, «but we invite the public to evaluate their destination also on the basis of the ongoing epidemiological situation. The cases in Ticino over the last few days are linked to imported infections». The situation of contagions, he also explained, « is not completely stable. And although it is too early to reach conclusions, it is certain that the summer of 2021 can not be compared to the summer of 2020. Not least because of the circulation of a more highly contagious variant than the English one. But also in terms of restrictive measures taken by the authorities. That’s why we are at the beginning of a new phase in which all these things must be considered».

Lastly, the appeal to the public «not to delay any longer» on vaccination against COVID-19. «Have confidence. We must give a hand to the normal evolution of things. Hoping for ‘’natural’’ immunity would mean waiting far, far too long.»

The study - explanations

«22.3% of the Ticino population has come into contact with COVID-19.»

The seroprevalence study conducted by the Cantonal Medical Office during this year aimed to answer these questions. And it involved a lot of people, as well as a lot of volunteer physicians.

Next, the floor was taken by Martine Bouvier Gallacchi, head of the Health Promotion and Evaluation Service: «This study occupied us for a whole year. In April 2020, we deposited the application of the ethics committee, a recruitment of voluntary physicians to participate was subsequently done, then participants, lastly we were able to deliver the materials and commenced with the first data collection in May 2020. Three more data collections followed: August, December, May 2021.» Bouvier Gallacchi first explained some basic concepts, «When we want to do laboratory diagnostics, we have the PCR test which can be positive a week before developing symptoms, we can isolate the virus from the respiratory tract; whereas the antigen test is a little bit more behind in diagnostics, very few days before symptoms. And part of the body’s response is the development of antibodies that can be measured in the blood (the other part is cellular immunity, which is not so easily measured).»

«We still don’t know what the protective correlate is - the head of the Health Promotion and Evaluation Service points out immediately -: to have plenty of antibodies doesn’t inevitably mean to be protected from infection and we don’t know for how long. This is because there are antibodies of two types and the tests are able to detect only antibodies against the Spike protein».

The study - the results

In the first phase of the study, we started with 1,500 people. 934 were able to be tested as early as May 2020. And the participation was very high, allowing a timely representation of the Ticino population. «By May 2020, 9% of the Ticino region’s population had come into contact with the virus. In December it was 14%. Now we have risen to 22.3%.»

In 62% of cases, those who have come into contact with the virus maintain antibodies after a year «and that doesn’t mean they are protected, though,« adds Bouvier Gallacchi. There were 84 people over 65 who participated in the study after receiving two doses of vaccine, allowing us to arrive at a concept: the vaccine does not seem to influence the results of the serological test used in this study.

Giorgio Merlani, cantonal physician, then clarified, «You have to distinguish between the immune response and that which the test measures. The test measures whether the body has reacted to the real virus, the one that caused the real infection. One thing is what is measured, another is the defense against the virus.»

The epidemiological situation

«We’re all noticing that this summer is different. Last year we were coming off a cataclysmic event and we were all very careful. This year in the daily data we never have ‘’double zeros’’. To see everyone in the stadium yesterday without a mask is strange (and I hope they were vaccinated, although I don’t believe it). The situation of easing is understandable, but we must be aware that our choices and our behaviors have consequences».

The study

«We want to continue to monitor the situation. When we speak about the protection that the infection leaves, it’s important to understand what that is. We are not yet able to correlate the number of antibodies that are in the blood and the assurance that the person is protected. One can have no antibodies but still be protected, or have them and be able to get sick. When we talk about the protection rate of vaccination, we are not talking about not having the infection, we are talking about protecting against hospitalizations/serious illnesses/deaths. There is good evidence to suggest that the protection that the vaccine gives is greater than the immunity that is left by having the disease.»

«Since January 25, there have been no more cases in senior housing. And in the second wave, it’s not like the cases ended on January 25. It had only been three weeks since the first dose of vaccine administered in the elderly home - added Merlani -. This is the most eloquent data of the vaccination. It is a shame to have such a tool and use it little. We know that the protection that the vaccine gives is at least 12 months. Do not wait. It takes time to make an appointment, you have to wait four weeks for the second dose and then two weeks for it to be effective.»

