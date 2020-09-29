225 new cases in 24 hours in Switzerland

All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (click here to access graphs from the first recorded case in Ticino up until today).

Tuesday 29 September

225 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 24 hours this is according to the daily bulletin of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Two people have died and ten patients hospitalised.

Yesterday the infections announced in the 72 hours were 782 (with 22’869 tests carried out), Friday 372 (with 12’346 tests) and Thursday 391 (with 13’851 tests). The tests carried out between yesterday and today were 5959 for a total of 1’355’118. The rate of positive swabs stands at 4.6%. The incidence of the disease has reached 616 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths has reached 1782 and the number of people hospitalised 4855. In total, 52,871 cases of contamination from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 3,300 people in isolation: another 6569 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine, a state in which there are also 10,530 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

In Ticino in the last 24 hours, three new infections have been recorded for a total of 3640. Deaths have instead remained at 350 for more than three months. In Grisons, the total infections since the beginning of the pandemic are 1081 (+6), while 50 people have died .

Monday 28th September

In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, 782 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 72 hours - according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Between Saturday and today there were 2 deaths and 26 people hospitalised. The weekend figures are now published on Mondays. In the last three days, 22,869 swabs were performed. The positivity rate is 3.4%.

In Ticino over the weekend there were three new cases, for a total of 3,637. The death toll has remained unchanged for more than three months, standing at 350. In Grisons, on the other hand, no contagion has been recorded compared to yesterday (total standing at 1,075) and the number of deaths has remained stable at 50 since the beginning of June.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,780 people have died and 4,845 people have been hospitalized. The total of laboratory-confirmed infections from Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic rose to 52,646 out of a total of 1,349,159 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

There are 3,740 people in isolation and another 8,896 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine. In addition to this last figure, there are 12,589 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

