  • 1
Corriere3
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

225 new cases in 24 hours in Switzerland

The confirmed infections in the country are 52,871, the total deaths are 1,782

225 new cases in 24 hours in Switzerland

225 new cases in 24 hours in Switzerland

Di Dina Aletras / AletrasMedia e Red. Online OnTheSpot

All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (click here to access graphs from the first recorded case in Ticino up until today).

Tuesday 29 September

225 new Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 24 hours this is according to the daily bulletin of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Two people have died and ten patients hospitalised.

Yesterday the infections announced in the 72 hours were 782 (with 22’869 tests carried out), Friday 372 (with 12’346 tests) and Thursday 391 (with 13’851 tests). The tests carried out between yesterday and today were 5959 for a total of 1’355’118. The rate of positive swabs stands at 4.6%. The incidence of the disease has reached 616 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths has reached 1782 and the number of people hospitalised 4855. In total, 52,871 cases of contamination from Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 3,300 people in isolation: another 6569 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine, a state in which there are also 10,530 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

In Ticino in the last 24 hours, three new infections have been recorded for a total of 3640. Deaths have instead remained at 350 for more than three months. In Grisons, the total infections since the beginning of the pandemic are 1081 (+6), while 50 people have died .

Monday 28th September

In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, 782 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 72 hours - according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Between Saturday and today there were 2 deaths and 26 people hospitalised. The weekend figures are now published on Mondays. In the last three days, 22,869 swabs were performed. The positivity rate is 3.4%.

In Ticino over the weekend there were three new cases, for a total of 3,637. The death toll has remained unchanged for more than three months, standing at 350. In Grisons, on the other hand, no contagion has been recorded compared to yesterday (total standing at 1,075) and the number of deaths has remained stable at 50 since the beginning of June.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,780 people have died and 4,845 people have been hospitalized. The total of laboratory-confirmed infections from Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic rose to 52,646 out of a total of 1,349,159 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

There are 3,740 people in isolation and another 8,896 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine. In addition to this last figure, there are 12,589 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

Keep updated using the links above.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
    Image

    Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

    TWENTY-SIX CANTONS

    A couple of weeks ago, the Grand Council of the Canton of Neuchâtel accepted the Law on the recognition of religious communities, a law provided for by the cantonal constitution voted by the neocastellans in 2002. It will allow new religious communities - especially Islamic ones - to be recognized public utility and consequently to obtain the support of the canton and the tax exemption.

  • 2
    Image

    Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

    COMMENTS

    The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

  • 3
    Image

    Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

    SPORTS COMMENTS

    There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.

  • 4
    Image

    The vaccine rush and false illusions - The editorial by Paride Pelli

    COMMENTS

    Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.

  • 5
    Image

    A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

    JOURNALIST COMMENTS

    An unexpected result came out of the polls on the fighter planes. No one expected such a narrow outcome: nor those in favor, comforted by the repeated polls that gave them a good margin of safety; nor the referendums themselves, who for opposite reasons did not think they would be able to undermine the renewal of the military fleet with a percentage deviation from the telephone area code

  • 1
  • 1