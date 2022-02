All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (here the map and graphs from the first case in Ticino to today).

Monday, February 7

A total of 68,619 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Switzerland in the past 72 hours, sources said, based on figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Twenty new deaths have been reported, while 238 people have been hospitalized.

Precisely one week ago, the FOPH announced 89,453 cases, or 20,834 more. On the same day, there were 26 deaths and 219 hospitalizations.

633 people are currently in intensive care. COVID patients occupy 24.90% of available ICU seats, with an occupancy rate of 74.50%.

Over the past 72 hours, the results of 184,414 tests have been transmitted, indicates the FOPH. The positivity rate is 37.2%, up from 34.7% last week. The reproductive rate, which has a 10-day delay on other data, stands at 0.92. The Omicron variant accounts for 98.6% of cases.

Overall, 68.46% of the population of Switzerland has received two doses of vaccine already. Of the population over the age of 12, the proportion rises to 77.80%. In addition, 74.90% of people over 65 and 40.28% of the population have received the so-called booster.

In the last 28 days, the total number of infections is 872,307, or 10,015.75 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,433,226 cases of COVID-19 have been laboratory confirmed out of a total of 4,604,359 tests performed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A total of 12,459 deaths have occurred and the number of people hospitalized stands at 44,233.

According to the FOPH, 131,649 people are currently in isolation after testing positive. In contrast, 27,845 are in quarantine after having been in contact with a positive person.

In Ticino, 466 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 100,119. No new deaths have been reported: the total number of victims since the start of the pandemic is 1,105.

In Graubünden, the web page dedicated to the evolution of the coronavirus indicates 353 new infections in 24 hours for a total of 59,850. Deaths remain at 243.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata