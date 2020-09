A new form has been made available online allowing you to notify the authorities when returning from a country with a high risk of coronavirus infection - this is required by the specific Federal Ordinance. The quarantine starts immediately upon arrival and lasts 10 days.

In order to make the procedures for managing returns from countries with a high risk of infection more streamlined and practical - the Department of Health and Social Affairs have shareed that starting tomorrow - Friday 4 September - an online form will be available and published on the website www.ti.ch/coronavirus.

Travellers have 48 hours to register once they have returned to Switzerland, while the quarantine obligation is activated immediately. Once the form has been completed, the user receives confirmation of the successful registration with the link to access all the useful information and rules of conduct, published and updated on the website of the Federal Office of Public Health.

The notification and quarantine obligation for returns from regions at risk has been in force since the 6th July. Since then, around 2,500 people have reported themselves to the cantonal authorities, of which just over 600 are currently in quarantine.

Please note that anyone who does not comply with the quarantine or the notification obligation is committing an offense under the Epidemics Act, which can be punished with a fine of up to 10,000 francs.

For further information or to register, you can contact the cantonal hotline on 0800 144 144 or at the email address hotline (at) fctsa.ch

