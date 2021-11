This year 2,523 new apprenticeship contracts were registered, 130 more than in 2020 (+5%), and respectively 74 more than in 2019 (+3%). For State Councillor Manuele Bertoli, director of the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS), it is an important result achieved thanks to the combined efforts of the Division of Vocational Training with organizations from the world of work and training companies. The number of new apprenticeship contracts signed in 2021 is the highest recorded in Ticino since 2015. It is therefore a positive balance drawn by DECS in the press conference at the end of the 2021 apprenticeship employment campaign, during which the data on the choices of young people who finished middle school last June were also presented.

This achievement is in line with the objectives of the action plan «More dual» to strengthen vocational training, which was completed in 2020 with the project «More dual PLUS» decided to counteract the adverse effects of the extraordinary situation determined by COVID-19. The director of DECS emphasized that the first choice after middle school is an important step, but often not definitive. Of the total of 2,523 new contracts, 746 (or 30%) were entered into by young people who finished middle school in June. As in previous years, the vast majority of new apprentices are young people who have come to us after undergoing post-compulsory training. Due in part to the introduction of compulsory education up to the age of 18, effective as of September 1 of this year, DECS ensures that all young men and women are actively supported in the definition of a project, in order to find their own direction, enhance their passions, but also to advise them in the choice of post-compulsory schooling. Because no one should be left behind, for his or her own good and for the good of all.