A 26-year-old Polish mountaineer died on Monday morning around 8.00 on the Matterhorn: the victim fell several hundred meters along the east face of the mountain. His body was only found this morning by rescuers, the Valais police today indicated in a note.

On Sunday the man had climbed the Matterhorn together with a fellow countryman via the Cresta del Leone. The two then spent the night in the Solvay refuge, at 4000 meters above sea level, and had undertaken the descent in the early hours of Monday morning. They had headed for the Hörnli hut without being tied up in a roped party: shortly after the 26-year-old crashed for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police indicate.