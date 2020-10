All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (here the map and the graphs from the first case in Ticino to today).

Thursday 15th October

(Updated at 12.22) There are 2613 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the last 24 hours (71’317 in total). This is according to the daily bulletin of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 1818 people (+2) have died since the beginning of the epidemic. 19,750 swabs were performed, while 41 new hospitalizations have been carried out increasing the hospitalizations to 5208. Yesterday the Confederation had announced 2823 infections.

The frequency of the disease has reached 830.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the tests carried out to detect SARS-CoV-2 are 1’556’475, of which 5.3% were positive. The current positivity rate is 13.23%. There are 5279 people in isolation: another 11,066 who have come into contact with them are in quarantine, a situation in which there are also 14,741 individuals who have returned to Switzerland from a country considered at risk.

Cases more than doubled in one week

The FOPH also published the report for last week. The number of new laboratory-confirmed cases nationwide rose to 8732, up from 3,442 in the previous week and therefore more than doubled.

Almost three quarters of cantons have passed the threshold of 60 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Top of the list are Schwyz, Jura and Geneva, with over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In Ticino the rate was 65 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (12 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week) and in Graubünden 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (28 cases / 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week) .

90,105 tests were performed between th 5-11th of October - an increase of 31.7% compared to the previous week. The positivity rate almost doubled, from 5.4% to 10.2%. In 14 cantons the percentage was 10% or more, while in Ticino (6.9%) and in Grisons (8.9%) it remained below the national average.

Last week 137 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, 40 patients were in intensive care and of these 28 needed respiratory assistance. Most of them were male - with an average age of 72. Most of the 15 victims who died last week were over 80 and male.

During the first phase of the epidemic, a clear majority of cases involved people aged 80 and over. In the meantime, the criteria for carrying out swabs have changed and the percentage of positives among the under 40s has therefore increased. Last week the median age for laboratory-confirmed cases was 39.

