28 new bike sharing posts coming soon

An increase of between 10 and 38. Over the next few months, the number of bike share stations throughout Bellinzona’s 13 neighbourhoods is due to quadruple. The City Council has sent a message to the Municipal Council in which it requests a credit of 638,000 thousand CHF to build 28 new stations. Most of the investment will be covered by subsidies from the canton, or co-financed by interested employers to have a nearby work station for their staff. The costs borne by the City, after these contributions, will amount to approximately 136,000 CHF. The new phase in the extension of the bike sharing network, including the purchase of 88 electric bicycles, will increase the supply in some neighborhoods currently equipped with the service, but also to equip the other districts of the lower valley, connecting them to the regional system of Locarno-Bellinzona. The regional network will then have a total of 167 stations with 734 bicycles (506 of them electric), making it one of the largest bike sharing networks in Switzerland.

Greater coverage

Specifically, in the Bellinzona area, the number of stations will increase from four to seventeen, in Camorino from one to four and in Giubiasco from one to six; the districts in the valley will be reached by bike sharing in Claro (with two stations), as well as Gnosca, Gorduno, Moleno, Pianezzo and Preonzo (all with one). In addition to those already present in Sementina, Monte Carasso and Gudo, the network will become even more widespread - allowing its potential to be fully utilized - joining the rest of the Bellinzona area (in the towns of Cadenazzo, Sant’Antonino, Arbedo-Castione and Lumino) and the Locarno area. A continually developing network that, partly thanks to collaboration with interested employers, is also aimed at implementing the district mobility plans for companies that are promoted as part of the third generation of the Bellinzona urban development program (PAB3). The application for credit is part of the concept of promoting sustainable mobility, both for leisure and tourism, but above all - due to the widespread coverage that is now to be achieved - for useful routes (in particular for the home-work journey), as envisaged also by the Municipal Action Programme (PAC), which was recently endorsed by the local council, as the coordinated strategy of sustainable mobility.

Single management

Bicycles in the region of Bellinzona, which can be easily recognized by their red color which, when combined with the light blue of the bicycles in the Locarno area, make up the colors of Ticino, are also available for parking in neighboring towns and in the Locarno area through the unified management of the system by the Fondazione Il Gabbiano as part of the Muovi-TI project. A program which aims to reintegrate staff into society and the workplace, attempting to prevent them from falling into the welfare or disability system and thereby providing a strong sense of social purpose to the whole project. The use of rental system is made possible through the app VeloSpot (www.velospot.info) which was originally developed by the city of Biel and first introduced in Ticino by the city of Locarno to then expand, step by step, into the municipalities of Locarno and Bellinzona.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata