Punctual recommendations, indications and prevention tips are always available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/new-coronavirus, or you can contact the Canton on the free number 0800 144 144, active all days from 9.00 to 17.00, and to the e-mail address hotline@fctsa.ch. The coronavirus hotline at federal level is also available at 058 463 00 00. The Cantonale Staff of Condotta (SMCC) reminds that the coronavirus can also affect adults and younger sections of the population. Therefore it is essential that everyone strictly adheres to the rules of hygiene and social distance, measures issued by the cantonal and federal authorities.

Friday 23 Octobertp

295 new infections have been registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 5,327. There has also been one more death, the number of deaths rises to 353. Sixteen people admitted to hospital (a total of 58 hospitalised), of which 7 in intensive care and 4 on ventilation. The discharged rise to 947.

Thursday 22 October

123 new infections have been registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5,032. The number of deaths remains at 352. There are 44 people in hospital (9 more than yesterday), of which 4 in intensive care and 2 ventilated. The discharged remain at 944.

Wednesday 21 October

In the last 24 hours there have been 255 new cases in the canton of Ticino, for a total of 4,909. The number of deaths remains at 352, while there are 35 people in hospital, of which 3 in intensive care and 2 ventilated. The discharged rise to 944.

Tuesday 20 October

137 new infections have been registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours - for a total of 4,654 cumulative positive cases starting from 25 February. The deaths remain at 352. Thirty-one people are currently in hospital, including a new admission to intensive care. 941 patients have been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic, one more than yesterday.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata