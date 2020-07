The last months have been intense and the word of the day is ‘reinventing’ or rather ‘responding’ to the limits imposed by the pandemic by developing a programme that avoids the negative effects of recent months. A new programme that will bring back successes of the past and give a nod to the future, inviting spectators to enjoy what is on offer. LAC en plein air, (meaning outside) the summer billboard set up by Lugano Arte e Cultura will offer a series of concerts in Piazza Luini for all ages and tastes. An unpublished billboard "the times we have lived and are still living", is underlined by the promoters by presenting the programme. A transversal program, in which a balance has been sought between moments of leisure and study, between classic and contemporary and of which local and international artists are protagonists. From Saturday 11 July culture returns to breathe deeply once again and it does so under the light of the stars in the frame of the Agorà of the LAC.

There will be 30 events, free of charge, that will animate the external space of the cultural centre (accessible from the staircase in via Adamini) until 6th September which will include classical music concerts, forays into the sounds of the world, theatrical readings, meetings with artists and presentations of fresh press volumes, as well as on the last weekend of the programme, an installation by the artist Antonio Catalano that looks like a ‘Bio-amusement park’ dedicated to families.

A poster conceived in collaboration with LuganoMusica , Orchestra della Svizzera italiana (OSI) and Museum of Italian Switzerland (MASI), as part of the cultural mediation program ‘LAC edu’ and which foresees as many as six during the first week appointments.

Tuesday 14 July at 9.00 pm, we return to the Agora to attend Fedor Dostoevsky's The Dream of a Ridiculous Man in the adaptation and interpretation of Emanuele Santoro. A story that incorporates the philosophical and ideological representation of what man is, of what has been and what could become, and which inaugurates the cycle of theatrical proposals which will be completed between 18 and 21 August with the reading of Anahì Traversi, Antonio Ballerio, Massimiliano Zampetti, Igor Horvat, Mirko D'Urso, Tindaro Granata and the artistic director Carmelo Rifici (exceptionally as an interpreter), flanked among others by the Niton training and by the musicians Brian Quinn and Stone Leaf.

By the way, the first of the seven concerts curated by LuganoMusica will see the Lugano Percussion Ensemble, whose repertoire is focused on contemporary sounds with a particular attention to the fusion of elements of musical and theatrical language and the continuous research of the sound. Thursday, July 16, again at 9.00 pm, it will be the turn of the performance of the harpist Elisa Netzer, "artist with incredible technique, sound and expression", winner of numerous national and international competitions.

The harpist Elisa Netzer.

MASI, as mentioned, also contributes to the LAC en plein air exhibition by proposing three meetings of the "Artist Talk" series: on the first Friday 17 July, at 9.00 pm, with Lois Hechenblaikner, Austrian photographer, author of the pop-up project Ischgl currently exhibited at the LAC. World music concerts (scheduled between 23 July and 8 August) and performances by the OSI Brass formations, OSI 10 complete the program. and Quintet Bislacco (from 25 to 27 August) of the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana. The latter, directed by Markus Poschner, will pay homage and re-embrace the public with two extraordinary concerts scheduled in Piazza Luini on 28 and 29 August.

Some musicians of the OSI, resident orchestra of the cultural center of Lugano, posing in piazza Luini, where two concerts are scheduled at the end of August. © Orchestra of Italian Switzerland

A cultural meeting place

Just as the agora in ancient Greece represented the main square, meeting place and religious centre of the city, the promoters' wish is that the Agorà del LAC can assume the role of a renewed centrality of the cultural life of Lugano, a space where people can spend evenings in safety and serenity. In compliance with the provisions issued by the authorities, participation in the events is subject to booking through the website www.luganolac.ch , where you can also consult the complete program and any updates in case of bad weather.

The actor and director Emanuele Santoro.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata