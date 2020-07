The Bern Cantonal Doctor’s Office has quarantined all 305 people who attended a party in the Kapitel Bollwerk club on Saturday evening. This is because one of the participants tested positive for coronavirus. The man had the first symptoms two days after the disco event, and his test was successful last Thursday. The managers of the place immediately gave the list with the names of those present at the Cantonal Doctor’s Office. all attendees have been quarantined