Monday 8 February

3,280 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Switzerland the last 72 hours, this is according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). 50 new deaths were reported. 143 people have been hospitalized. Over the past 72 hours, the results of 66’459 tests were transmitted, according to the FOPH. The positivity rate is 4.94%. Over two weeks, the total number of infections is 21,235. The cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days were 245.64. The reproduction rate, which has a delay of about ten days on the other data, stands at 0.88.

A total of 539’575 vaccine doses were delivered to the cantons, of which 369’085 were administered. Since the start of the pandemic, 535’153 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the laboratory out of a total of 4,546’345 tests carried out in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. In total there are 8918 deaths and the number of hospitalized people stands at 22,375.

There are currently 15,482 people in isolation and 28,196 who have come into contact and and placed in quarantine. To these are added 2693 returning from a country at risk and placed in quarantine. The FOPH also indicated today to the Keystone-ATS agency that the total number of cases of coronavirus mutations has risen 4’138 in Switzerland. That’s 646 more cases on Friday. The majority, ie 1,621 cases, concern the English variant and only 69 the South African one.

