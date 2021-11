All the updates on the coronavirus crisis in Ticino. Precise recommendations, directions and advice on preventive measures are available on the web pages www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/nuovo-coronavirus, or you may contact the Canton at the toll-free number 0800 144 144, active every day from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, and at the e-mail address [email protected].

The federal coronavirus hotline is also available on 058 463 00 00.

November 29

344 new infections have been recorded in Ticino during the last 72 hours, raising the total since the onset of the pandemic to 38,767. Two new deaths have been registered, taking the total deaths to 1,012. Seventy people are presently in hospital due to COVID-19. 7 of the patients are in intensive care.

