Giorgio Pellanda, ordinary activity has resumed in the hospitals in Ticino: how did it go in the EOC structures?

“It’s been a very hard two months for everyone: once we set up the COVID and NON-COVID patient pick-up device inside the multi-site EOC, we literally dismantled parts of the hospital in Mendrisio, Lugano and Bellinzona to reassemble them in Locarno, the COVID-19 hospital. An important number of human resources in the more specialised professions then followed the equipment to Locarno in order to guarantee appropriate and effective treatment for the largest number of patients. Thanks to the support of the Canton, which understood the concerns of health workers, and the good collaboration with the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, only during the last week of March did we almost exceed the maximum capacity. We did it. Nurses, doctors and support staff, whom I will never stop thanking, no one backed down and, although very tired, everyone gave their best. Passing the first wave, this is a delicate moment, because we have to balance the forces between readiness and return to normality.”

Has the fear of approaching hospitals in the acute phase given way to the conscious need for care that cannot be underestimated?

“Not yet. We find in the patients we contact an understandable fear and some prejudice. The virus is invisible and therefore difficult to deal with. Just waiting is not the solution. In fact, we urgently admitted patients who waited too long before going to the doctor or hospital for some chronic ailments (for example diabetes): for some the consequences were unfortunately serious. I take advantage of this opportunity to reassure the population that our hospitals have always been able to manage the two types of patients, they’ve applied the appropriate procedures, differentiated the routes and flows in the wards, provided all the protective equipment to staff and patients, and guaranteed maximum safety. Personally, I hope that family doctors and specialists in hospitals can work together to help reassure patients to undergo treatments that have already been planned for a long time and improve their state of health.”

There are over a thousand surgeries to recover at the four regional EOC hospital sites.

There are many surgeries that have been postponed. What priority have you been acting with for the past week?

“There are over a thousand surgeries to recover at the four regional EOC hospital sites. We have established three categories of clinical urgency: the first, for clinically indicated procedures at 30 days, the second at 90 days and the third within a year. We maintain a central vision and coordination of what can be done. Continuous monitoring must be able to guarantee local development in a coordinated and flexible manner, depending on the availability of material and specialist personnel, but also according to the evolution of the pandemic in the coming months and the necessary degree of readiness that the EOC guarantees the Canton on the COVID-19 front.”

Getting back to being operational also means being able to bill again. Is this an urgent necessity for the EOC?

“Being able to bill is also a necessity for the EOC as well as for any company. The costs, in particular personnel costs (more than half a billion francs per year) are important. Ensuring adequate liquidity is undoubtedly also a need for the EOC.”

To whom will you send the payment slip for the hospitalisation and treatment of COVID-19 patients?

“Health insurers, as well as all other normal in-patient hospital services, are responsible for their share of the costs (45%). The national tariff structure (the SwissDRG) has only been slightly adapted to better recognise the more intensive services for COVID-19 patients.”

What is the loss estimate for the EOC?

“The estimate is high. The large deficit of around CHF 30-40 million per month for March and April, compared with average monthly revenues of around CHF 60 million in a normal year, is mainly due to the collapse of usual activities, partly as a result of the ban imposed by the Federal Council. It’s hard to imagine going back to normal because of the many precautions for taking care of patients. We’ll only do the sums at the end of the year anyway.”

I expect a good Swiss compromise to split costs and lost revenue.

Soon the talks will open between the Confederation, the cantons and health insurance funds. What are your reasons for saying “someone will have to refund us”?

“The EOC is aware of its status as a state company and its role as a public service. It benefits from the financial guarantee of the Canton and is undoubtedly in a privileged position compared to private service providers. The pandemic has so far affected the cantons in very different ways and perceptions differ from one canton to another. I expect a good Swiss compromise to split costs and lost revenue fairly if the Swiss population is to continue to be guaranteed a good health system in all cantons. Of course, in order to get everyone to agree, no one will have admit they’re happy: the Confederation has imposed (rightly or wrongly?) a ban on non-urgent and postponable operations; insurers who are required by law to pay only for the services provided, but not for the costs of hospital capacity left empty; the cantons that have hospitals and clinics on their cantonal hospital lists, with a task in the public interest.”

Today, Monday, May 4 the extraordinary session of the Federal Chambers kicks off. What do you expect from the national healthcare system policy?

“I don’t expect sensational ideas. It is still too early to make precise proposals and, with all the reopenings underway, the risk of a resurgence of the infection appears rather imminent. It seems to me that the main attention is focused on an initial assessment of our country’s ability to deal with the healthcare emergency without running the risk of falling into the economic emergency. For some time, perhaps for a year, the degree of readiness against COVID-19 will have to remain high in order to avoid those situations that we have unfortunately seen on the agenda in some hospitals in Lombardy. The search for greater efficiency and rationalisation of supply in the national context remains comment.”

We have talked about it several times: the collaboration between public and private in the first phase was a feather in our cap. But how can we get along now that the hour of reckoning has come and no one wants to lose us?

“The EOC slogan is “together for better healing.” The EOC has always believed in collaborations with other operators in the sector, both public and private, engaged in carrying out a task in the public interest. Good consultation between the powers in the field is a prerequisite for supporting the State in its task of ensuring the “public health” of its population. I think the time has come in Ticino too to encourage structured public-private partnerships and put aside ideological prejudices.”

It’s a good opportunity to review the “who does what, where and how”, leaving the public hospital the role (and responsibility) of leadership.

So what can be done?

“In the coming months and years we will have to rethink the healthcare offer and, as a result, the hospital. For decades we have focused exclusively on curing non-communicable diseases. In the future we will also have to deal with communicable ones. “It’s a good opportunity to review the “who does what, where and how”, leaving the public hospital the role (and responsibility) of leadership.”

Did you also have to deal with short-time working too?

“Yes, we introduced the short-time working for around 400 employees working in outpatient clinics and doctor’s offices who had to stop working as a result of the ban imposed by the Federal Council.

On 01 January 2011 you took over the Directorate-General of the EOC. Is this the most difficult and demanding moment of your management?

“Without a shadow of a doubt. The most difficult and demanding, not only because of its corporate importance. It will for me significantly reduce the unforgettable memory of the flood of October 2000 with the Schindler of Locarno one metre under water.”

At the end of the year you will enjoy retirement. Is the timing confirmed or could the current period change plans and extend your decision?

“The power to appoint my successor lies with the Board of Directors of the EOC. My leaving is confirmed for the end of 2020. It will not be a virus that keeps me at the helm of the EOC.”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata