Swissmedic announced yesterday that it has approved the first Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in Switzerland. The first doses will be delivered shortly to the Army Pharmacy, which will take care of the storage under the required conditions and, subsequently, will proceed with the first distribution to the Cantons. The Department of Health and Social Affairs - welcomes the approval of the first vaccine in Switzerland by Swissmedic, which has accelerated the procedure while ensuring the usual quality standards for these products.

The vaccine will first be administered to people at particular risk.

«In Ticino about 10 thousand doses in January»

The intended release is early January and the doses destined for Ticino destined should be about ten thousand (therefore vaccinating five thousand people - the vaccination is administered in two doses per person).

It should be noted that the supply to the cantons by the Confederation of this first vaccine will take place as a consequence of the progressive delivery of the doses by Pfizer / BioNTech to Switzerland. Availability of doses to which will be added in the coming weeks also the deliveries of the other pharmaceutical companies whose products are still being examined by Swissmedic, and of which the Confederation has already announced that it has booked quantities. Each vaccine must, first of all, be approved.

