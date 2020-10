More than half of the Swiss (54%) would voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a Tamedia poll published by Sunday’s Le Matin Dimanche and SonntagsZeitung. Alternatively a vaccination obligation convinces only one in three people (32%).

The over 65s are the age group that is in favour to the vaccine (68%), while the 18-34 year olds are the least likely (45%). Among people between the ages of 35 and 49, 48% would be willing to be vaccinated. This percentage rises to 55% between the ages of 50-65.

Women are more reticent than men about vaccination: only 48% of the Swiss interviewed would undergo a future vaccine against 61% of the Swiss.

While a majority is willing to be vaccinated on a voluntary basis, around two thirds of respondents oppose mandatory vaccination.

The Swiss figures are low in an international comparison, emphasises Le Matin Dimanche, who recalls how, according to a survey carried out this summer in 27 countries, three out of four people would be ready to be vaccinated.

These figures are too weak to achieve group immunity and stop the epidemic, notes Manuel Battegay, infectious disease specialist and member of the Confederation’s task force, in the SonntagsZeitung. The latter proposes an awareness campaign because he is convinced that the willingness to be vaccinated can be increased by providing transparent information.

The survey was carried out between 24 and 27 September on the online portals of the Tamedia newspapers. 15,342 people from all over Switzerland participated. The margin of error is +/- 1.4%.

