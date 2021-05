Doses of Covid-19 vaccine that were administered in Switzerland during the week of May 20 to May 26 numbered 557,128. This emerges from data published today on the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

On the average, 79,590 immunizations are carried out per day in the Confederation. Compared to the previous week, the pace of inoculations has increased by 18%.

A total of 4,541,724 doses of vaccine have been administered already, indicates the FOPH, while updating the data up until two days ago. To date, 1,622,505 people have been completely vaccinated, which means that 18.8% of the population has received two injections. By contrast, 1,296,714 individuals have received only one dose.

At present 340,951 shots have been delivered to the cantons but not yet administered. Furthermore, 68,225 are in storage by the federal government.

