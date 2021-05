An update on the coronavirus situation in Ticino. Detailed recommendations, instructions and prevention tips are always available at www.ti.ch/coronavirus and www.bag.admin.ch/nuovo-coronavirus , or the Canton can be contacted at the toll-free number 0800 144 144, operating daily from 9.00 to 17.00, and at the e-mail address [email protected] . A federal coronavirus hotline is also available on 058 463 00 00.

57 new infections have been registered in Ticino in the last 24 hours, making a total of 32,328 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. No new deaths have been registered: the total number of deaths remains at 991. There have been 5 new admissions and 7 patients have been discharged. In total, there are 60 people hospitalized, 13 of which in intensive care.