59-year-old man in serious condition after falling on a motorcycle in Agarone

(Updated at 10.26 p.m.) The 59 year old Swiss citizen, living in the Locarno region, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle last night, while travelling on via Mondascio in the direction of Cugnasco, crashing on the ground and hitting his head. On site, as well as the agents of the cantonal police, the rescuers of the Locarnese and Valli Ambulance Service (SALVA) and REGA have intervened and, after having given the first treatment to the man, arranged for his transport by helicopter to the hospital.