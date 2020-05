The original applications came with numerous oppositions – now the positioning of two 5G telephony antennas in the Bellinzona district have been questioned by the Council of State. Appeals are still pending. This is what emerged from the City Hall's response to an installation by the PPD group at the City Council. The Executives had granted the respective building permits last November after obtaining cantonal notice - however this has been contested to the doubts raised about the alleged lack of transparency of the telephone companies - the Town Hall explains that there was a meeting with one of the companies.

Specific planning variant coming soon

The PPD group had also asked if the city executive had already assessed whether the spread of 5G antennas had been assessed along with the possibility of minimising installation in the most sensitive areas such as schools. , kindergartens, healthcare facilities, care homes, and densely populated sites.

As it had been done in 2016 for the then Municipality of Bellinzona, they had already decided to extend the article of the Bellinzona district to the whole area with a specific planning variation ‘in order to protect the character, the quality and attractiveness and in particular the areas intended for housing and ensuring their adequate insertion in the territorial context, in particular to safeguard the natural, cultural and landscape heritage". The law defines in particular "an order of priority, which favours antennae location of telephone systems perceived as less sensitive".

On 4 March, the Town Hall specified that the cantonal services have expressed themselves favourably in the preliminary examination - in which the necessary information and participation phase had already been carried out (based on the Law on territorial development), which is ongoing, respectively, we will proceed with the dismissal of the municipal message for the adoption of planning changes by the City Council, which will then still have to be approved by the Council of State.

