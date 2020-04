We note that the IAS covers about 90% of the self-employed active in the canton, and the remaining 10% is affiliated with professional funds. As regards to reduced work - to date there is no precise data in Ticino, apart from what was said last Tuesday by the President of the Council of State Christian Vitta, who said that 10,000 companies had applied. To date it is safe to assume that this number has increased. Starting March 17, the Confederation has also opened the possibility of using aid to certain categories of independent workers, not in the form of reduced work allowances, but also in the form of loss of earnings (”IPG Corona”). The amount paid is 80% of the insured income but cannot exceed 196 francs per day.