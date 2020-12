All the updates on the coronavirus emergency in Switzerland (here the map and the graphs from the first case in Ticino to today).

Monday 7 December

9,809 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Switzerland the last 72 hours (354,306 in total), according to figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). 176 new deaths were reported, for a total of 5,024.

327 people were hospitalized.

Over the past 72 hours, the results of 60,058 tests have been transmitted, according to the FOPH. The positivity rate is 16.3%.

