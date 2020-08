A man has been detained for numerous car damage that occurred on the night of 2nd July in the municipal car park and in a garage in Mendrisio. He has been identified and stopped. He is a 23 year old Italian citizen residing in Italy and accused of having broken the glass of seven cars in order to steal valuables.

The confirmation comes directly from the public ministry together with the cantonal police and border guards. The arrest was carried out on the 13th August, in the area of ​​the Chiasso railway station, by a patrol of the border guards. The damage is estimated at around tens of thousands of francs. The main offences against the 23 year old are those of repeated attempted theft and damage. The investigation is coordinated by the public prosecutor Roberto Ruggeri.