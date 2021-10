Walking among olive trees, camellias, oleanders, lemons, palms, roses, larches, bonsai trees. A blossoming of green. This is not a botanical park, but rather in the center of Lugano, between Via della Posta and Via Magatti: an area that has literally blossomed in recent months. It is not the result of a project designed at the table. It all started spontaneously thanks to an idea of Maurizio Romano, the owner of the plant, flower and decorative store Dahra, who over time, by renting the public space in front of his signs, has set up an increasingly varied natural decor.

It turned into something special when nearby merchants, curious and drawn to all that landscaping, asked Romano to do the same in front of their businesses, in particular bars and restaurants. So, one plant after another, a diffuse urban garden was created that gives a sense of harmony and continuity.

That artistic touch

The final result may or may not be pleasing, but in fact this collective creation has changed the face of one of the city’s most prized areas. «If it were up to me, I’d go all the way to Molino Nuovo,« Romano jokes. «Clearly I have my own interest, but it is nice to see people taking pictures or asking about the plants on display. Value has been placed on an area that previously showed a bleak void. I hope that similar initiatives will catch on in other parts of the city, to enhance streets and squares with that artistic touch that is lacking a bit today.» Downtown interest in these displays is alive, so we may see new ones pop up. «The garden, in any case, is constantly evolving and the plants change depending on the seasons; at Christmas, for example, we’ll see more conifers.» The species and sometimes the location of the plants change, but not by choice: someone enjoys moving them elsewhere and the next day the police have to bring them back to the base. The smaller pots are kept inside in the evening, to prevent them from vanishing altogether.

Everything created by private individuals in Via della Posta and Via Magatti is highly appreciated by the City, which is engaged in laying natural stone paving in the most frequented areas of the center.

The way to improve the spaces that have been created with the new pavement is a topic still under discussion - says the municipal manager of Urban Services Karin Valenzano Rossi. «A key step will be the activation of the master plan of the Center, depending on how much certain areas can be pedestrian friendly. The urban design will also depend on that». A consideration that has already begun - the head of the department explains - concerns the desire to guarantee a greater external surface area for public businesses. It’s not easy because the law on hotels and restaurants imposes certain limits, but the City is working on it.

