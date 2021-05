The forecasts of the past few days came true. At least all except one, for the moment. Many tourists flocked to the shores of Lake Ceresio to enjoy the long Pentecost weekend. Despite a weekend with two sides characterized by sunshine and showers, the tourists from beyond the Alps once again chose Ticino to spend the holidays. We mentioned the forecast. Yes, because the hotels were sold out, with reservations flooding in regardless of the weather, and the St. Gotthard traffic jams reached peaks of 14 kilometers at the north portal, but the general opening of this Sunday, made possible by the new law, appears to have been taken into consideration only by a few.

«There were more people last weekend - a shopkeeper in the city center tells us - on Saturday we had a fair number of tourists, especially Swiss-Germans, but the weather certainly didn’t help». «Concerning the large number of cars that appeared yesterday morning at the north portal of the St. Gotthard, many decided to stay in Ticino just to have a base near Italy. While our canton has been very popular, it is certainly the nearby peninsula that is the main attraction, as shown by the images of the Lugano chemists stormed by the Ticinese. But back to the closed stores. This morning Via Nassa - usually bustling with people - was practically deserted with only two stores open, one opposite the other. Leaving the streets of the city center, instead, the scene was quite the opposite. The stands along the lakefront definitely hit the jackpot among those who stopped to pick up a souvenir or something to eat and those who waited their turn outside the restaurants to enjoy lunch overlooking the lake. Even the boat service had its work cut out considering the queue to get on the boat.

If we want to talk about a return to normality, all we have to do is stop in front of the restaurant terraces. Few empty seats and many smiles from the restaurateurs, who after an extremely difficult year seem to have found some serenity again. We sold out both today and yesterday, despite the bad weather,« a smiling restaurateur from Piazza Dante explained. «We didn’t let ourselves be deterred by the bad weather and we equipped ourselves by moving a few tables here and there to shelter our customers, particularly French Swiss, from the rain.

So, a Pentecost weekend in the clear for Lugano, although the balance of the holiday will be drawn by the insiders on Tuesday. In the meanwhile, we asked Rupen Nacaroglu, president of the merchants, for a remark: «There is a big job to do and it is one of the challenges we have set ourselves. We are trying to convince those who are more reluctant to open, despite the fact that these are evaluations that are made with respect to costs and benefits. It is obvious that the choices of all should be respected, each case is unique, but on the other side we have fought hard to have a law that allows the opening of stores and it would take unity on the part of trade. Not completely satisfied, then, the president of the traders, because « in spite of the different openings we could expect something more from these days where the restaurants are open and the city is invaded by tourists.

But while the law on the opening of stores came into force a year ago, is it then just a matter of raising awareness among shopkeepers? «The more time passes and the more likely those who have decided to remain closed will be fewer and fewer, but the issue of awareness should not be one-sided, in addition to the citizens, retailers must also do their part. I am optimistic, it will still take time but each one left is lost», he concludes.

