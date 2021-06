Highlights from this year’s Senior Banquet, which was attended by graduating students, faculty members, and administrators, included poignant opening and closing remarks from Headmaster Christopher Nikoloff; a reading of a Boethius prayer by Prof. Michael D. Aeschliman, Ph.D.; an alumni induction delivered by Director of Institutional Advancement Bill Eichner and Associate Director of Alumni Relations Yvonne Procyck; inspiring senior speeches from Ella Abisi, Carolina Zanon di Valgiurata, Zhantemir Sarsenov, Ben Marconi, Joy Mack, and Paulina Karstens; and a lovely musical performance by Ella Abisi. Browse a gallery of photos, and see video footage from the event below.