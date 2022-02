In the coming weeks a decisive development in the use of the COVID certificate in Switzerland could take place. Meanwhile, as of today, a substantial number of certificates will expire. How does this change, and why, and when should it be renewed?

Approximately 250,000 certificates are due to expire in Switzerland in the next few days. What is the cause of this initial deadline?

It is the result of the decision that was announced on January 19 by the Federal Council, shortening its validity from 12 to 9 months. «A forced choice», explained Alain Berset, in order to guarantee that the Swiss pass will continue to be recognized at the European level. A decision, which became effective yesterday, dictated also by health reasons. «Unfortunately, we discovered the vaccine does not protect for 12 months, as initially thought,« the cantonal pharmacist Giovan Maria Zanini has commented. «When it was initially introduced in early June, the certificate had a duration of 6 months. Then, it was extended to 12, but the arrival of the new variants reduced its duration to 9.» At the same time, Zanini points out, the 4-month recall was introduced and brought forward. Finally, two weeks ago, the Federal Council adapted the duration of the certificate to comply with international standards. Therefore, those who received the second dose of vaccine by April 30, 2021 - and did not make use of the «booster» or did not get sick - starting today, February 1, will lose their certificate.

How many people are we referring to in Ticino?

There are 45,400 people in Ticino who’ ve received two doses before April 30. «These are mostly people over 75,« Zanini explains. «This category has adhered to the recall with a percentage of 80%. It means that 20%, i.e. 9,000 seniors, as of today are without a valid certificate». A number that, however, must be revised, Zanini continues. « Some of these people became ill, and therefore naturally extended the validity of their COVID certificate; however, some of them died». Based on cantonal estimates, «there are about 5 thousand Ticinese people whose COVID certificate expires today.» In the coming weeks the number will increase: «1,000 in the coming week, 3,000 the next week, then 5,000 every week». A figure that is destined to grow, especially if the Federal Council should decide for a relaxation regarding the use of the certificate in Switzerland.

How do I renew my COVID certificate?

In order to extend the validity of your certificate, you need only to receive the booster. «Once the booster is given, the certificate is automatically extended by 9 months.» But apart from the update, Zanini points out, «the booster serves above all to increase protection against the virus».

Generally speaking, how do you calculate the duration of the certificate?

« 270 days must be calculated from the second dose; or from the booster dose; or from when the illness was detected by a laboratory test,« explains the cantonal pharmacist. The last contact with the vaccine or the virus is what is relevant. «Each certificate has its own expiration date.»

Is a positive rapid test good enough to renew the certificate? Is it legally valid?

Since January 24, a certificate of recovery can also be issued with a positive rapid antigen test, as long as it is professionally performed with a nasopharyngeal sampling. «The test must therefore be conducted in a pharmacy,« Zanini points out, who reminds us, nevertheless, that «this certificate is only valid in Switzerland for a period of 270 days starting from the 11th day after the positive result.»

As of today, February 1, some certificate types are changing. Which certificates are we referring to and why?

In Ticino the modification concerns 1,800 certificates. In the next few days, those concerned will be sent a new document in paper form. The former version will remain valid but only in Switzerland, while the new version will also be recognized at the European level and will serve therefore essentially for travel. «We are talking about a very small number of people,« comments Zanini. But why will these people have their certificates replaced? «We are exclusively talking about those people who became ill; who then received a dose of vaccine; and who ultimately received the booster.» On their certificate, however,« Zanini explains, «there are only two vaccinations with no reference to the disease. « For countries such as Austria that impose the booster as a condition for entry, only having two vaccinations on the certificate poses a problem. Consequently, the update of the document «due to the fact that these people have had the full cycle: disease, vaccine and booster». Because of this, starting today, February 1, the federal government will update these certificates by inserting a new coding that will make them conform to the requirements of the European Union.

Important relaxations are expected from the Federal Council in the coming weeks. From February 16, according to some rumors, remote working, quarantining and the obligation of the COVID certificate in various areas will be dropped. What is the point of the third dose then? Irrespective of the Federal Council’s decisions, the booster dose will continue to have a dual purpose: «On the one hand, the booster increases protection against the virus; on the other, it is essential for travel to certain countries,« Zanini explains. Apart from this, the cantonal pharmacist acknowledges that the cantonal device is slowly coming back: «Biasca and Tesserete are already closed. At the weekend we will also close Mendrisio and the Fevi in Locarno. In Lugano the Conza will close at the end of February. Giubiasco will be open to guarantee a minimum supply. It is sufficient to think that at the weekend we had 195 first requests for vaccinations. However, the bulk of the administrations has been done,« concludes Zanini.

A phase of restrictive measures to combat COVID should soon come to an end. This was the opinion of Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer (SVP) during an interview published yesterday in Blick. An easing of the restrictions was suggested last week by his government colleague Alain Berset (PS). Asked which measure should be abandoned first, the head of the Federal Department of Finance mentioned quarantine which, in his opinion, is the measure that generates the greatest economic burden.

Health «minister» Alain Berset, in turn, had suggested removing both quarantine for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for the virus, and the requirement to work from home.

That being said, Maurer also maintains that the outright pandemic, worldwide, will unlikely be brought under control for at least another three to four years. «This means we are going to have to think about a vaccination strategy,« notes the Zurich newspaper. In doing so, the responsibility must return from the state «to the people, to the parents, to the family doctors.» Society is more divided than ever, Maurer points out. «With the pressure from the state, resistance has also grown» in the population. If the state does not wish to completely lose the trust of the citizens, «we must quickly return to normalcy.» Maurer advocates a step-by-step approach, which must be accelerated, and simultaneously some contradictions must be eliminated.

