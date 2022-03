Yesterday’s decision of the Federal Council to endorse the sanctions of the European Union against Russia marks a turning point in the history of Swiss foreign policy in comparison to the past and to the soft measures previously announced last Thursday. The ambiguity of the latter could not hold up not so much against the pressure of the EU but against a situation of objective gravity - Putin’s unilateral aggression against Ukraine - which has brought war back to Europe and that will bring about knock-on effects, such as an exodus of Ukrainians.

«Playing the aggressor’s game is not in keeping with our neutrality,« Swiss President and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis declared during a press conference yesterday. It has taken a few days of very Swiss consideration, and not a necessarily negative one in a difficult context, before he took the step and unambiguously took sides. Having ascertained that neutrality means abstaining from providing military support to a party committed to an armed conflict and not economic sanctions, Bern was faced with a choice: to defend with facts and not only with declarations and the values of freedom, democracy and the sovereignty of States or to take the side with actions that Cassis defined as «politically and morally unacceptable».

Could Switzerland, with its democratic and civil tradition, take the side of what is politically and morally unacceptable in the name of a misinterpreted neutrality? No, not even for the sake of the international credibility of our financial centre and the activities on the commodities market. In short, there are many pieces of the puzzle to be put together. It is evident that by taking sides and applying the heavy sanctions decreed by the European Union, Switzerland will be unable to claim too much of its historic diplomatic role as a country of negotiation between conflicting parties. In this specific case, the margin of manoeuvre for the Swiss authorities was probably already very reduced, as the situation had quickly escalated into a war, and the president of the Confederation, though leaving the door of mediation open, admitted that Bern’s decisions in Moscow will generate dislike (however, do not delude yourself too much if you think that they will automatically arouse sympathy in Brussels to lift the impasse in the institutional relations between Switzerland and the European Union). It will now be necessary to assess what effects there will be on trade relations between the Confederation and Russia, apart from the oligarchs who will be directly affected by the sanctions, especially Tsar Putin. The head of the Federal Department of Finance Ueli Maurer yesterday downplayed the impact on the Swiss economy, but some questions remain open, including and especially in the energy field. Faced with the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, the clear decisions made yesterday by the Federal Council were however unavoidable.