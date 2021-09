It’s one thing to say it, but another thing to do it: there are those who thought that the confidentiality of the ballot box could have contradicted the results of the polls that saw the vote in favor of «Marriage for all» as enjoying a broad consensus among the Swiss population. This was absolutely not the case, since the «yes» vote not only prevailed by a large margin (over 64%), but actually prevailed in all the Swiss cantons (with a lukewarm 53% in Ticino, the second lowest result after the one in Appenzell Innerrhoden), thus averting the predicted split between urban and rural areas, between the more progressive Switzerland and the «hard and pure» one.

The legislative amendment, which was supported by the Federal Council and approved by a large majority of both chambers, will become effective. Yesterday’s result marks an important turning point for our country: Switzerland was already open and tolerant, but only twenty years ago a vote on «Marriage for All» would have been much more complicated and its outcome probably utopian. In this period of time, the Confederation, like many other Western countries, has experienced a fundamental change in public opinion on issues relating to homosexuality, moving towards greater acceptance and inclusion: clear evidence of this is the entry into force of the law on registered partnerships in 2007 and on the adoption of the children of partners in 2018, as well as the ban on discrimination (2020) and the simplified amendment of the civil status for trans people, which will soon be active.

The country, upon voting, has rarely been so aligned. However, profoundly divergent views emerged during the long campaign, especially at the demographic level: and it was almost inevitable, because for a large segment of young people the extension of marriage to gay and lesbian couples is not only not a problem, but it is something natural and in step with the times. Less young (and less green) generations, on the other hand, have felt that giving legal equality to the cohabitation of homosexual couples is something not strictly necessary. The people are, of course, sovereign, but it is understandable that the issue has heated up people’s minds: the word «marriage» in its very definition provides for «only» the union between a man and a woman, the only people able to conceive children naturally. To have used this word precisely has been seen by some as yet another attempt by modern culture to force the hand, to generate confusion. And it is precisely the issue of children that has had its specific weight in the debate: now married same-sex couples will be able to adopt a child and lesbian married couples will be able to access sperm donation, which is already regulated in Switzerland especially with regard to the right of children to know their genetic data and therefore, if they so desire, to know their true parent. A desire, that of having children, which in fact becomes a right, shuffling the cards again: until a few years ago, being parents, more than a right was simply a gift. Yesterday’s vote is really a sign of how much we have changed.