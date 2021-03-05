A cumbersome approach to administering vaccinations

Looking at the situation there are a few of us that watch with admiration and in some moments with a little envy - at those states and countries where the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is at an advanced stage. Unfortunately, Switzerland is not among those «virtuous» countries: it started quietly, accumulating delays and hesitations, and already at the first corner it has practically stopped as if it were stuck at a red light. The Confederation could and should - thanks to its exceptional mannerisms, ranging from economic means to non-EU status, to the vigor of its pharmaceutical industry - take advantage and not a little compared to the rest of Europe, following for example the model of Israel. and the United Kingdom: instead, it found itself within the common production and distribution chain, waiting in line.

Delving deeper one wonders why Switzerland, in addition to accelerating supply, could not even try to develop its own vaccine, becoming part of what everyone now appears to be a new space race (and the name given by the Russians to their preparation, Sputnik V, is not accidental) with the difference that, this time, there is not the conquest of the Moon but the salvation of human lives.

It must be said that Switzerland is not the only nation facing similar problems: even in the European Union the vaccination campaign is proceeding in slow motion but some states have decided to break the delay. Right now, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - tired of the delays of the European Medicines Agency and bottlenecks in the distribution of vaccines - are in fact in Tel Aviv to agree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a supply of doses produced in Israel.

And we are only at the beginning of the race between the states that hope to reopen and those that, in fact, will actually reopen: in no uncertain terms Kurz stated that the members of the First Mover group - which he created and which currently includes nine very different countries among themselves - in the future they will no longer rely on the EU and, together with Israel, will produce second-generation vaccine doses to cope with further coronavirus mutations. The post-COVID recovery, especially economic, is therefore taking shape clearly. It is for this reason that the vaccine is rapidly becoming an obsession for everyone: the examples of San Marino, a dot in Europe, which has obtained a supply of doses of the Russian one, and Hungary, unequivocally testify. which has included five preparations in its vaccination campaign,

In this new geopolitical configuration, Switzerland continues to play in defense and reiterates that by the summer all people who wish to be vaccinated will be: a great challenge if we think that at the moment to be fully immunized - two doses must be provided. In the meantime, the news on the efficacy of vaccines are at least reason for reassurance: that from Pfizer downwards there are effective solutions at our disposal to prevent the spread of the virus finally leads us to optimism, attenuated however by regret for an approach that is too cumbersome. and timid, on the part of Bern, in signing contracts for the supply of these remedies which seem increasingly indispensable to ensure an overall reboot of society and the economy.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata