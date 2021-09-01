  • 1
A decline of 0.8% in salaries 2021 is forecast

SALARIES

The estimate of the Swiss Federal Statistical Office - The first yearly forecast, which included the developments in the period January-March, was still positive at +0.5%.

Di ats OnTheSpot

There is less money in the hands of Swiss employees: in 2021 nominal wages are expected to fall by 0.8% year-on-year. The figure represents the second yearly estimate of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) which is based on information collected in the first half of the year. The first prediction, which took into account developments in the January-March period, was still positive at +0.5%.

The Swiss wage index is an annual indicator of the evolution of gross wages, including the 13th. It is published by officials in Neuchâtel in April.

