Christian Vitta will the Grand Council be called upon to give the green light to the 2019 accounts which closed with a surplus of 60.3 million francs?

Certainly we expect a few years in the red and consequently challenging figures and following an extraordinary period that has had an important impact on our economy and consequently also on the accounts of public bodies.

The 2020 Quote was in the black after having been wiped out by the coronavirus tsunami. Is the year all uphill?

The preliminary balance sheet presented for the year 2020 foresees a deficit of about 270 million francs, a figure that is still provisional and subject to change given the uncertainty of the moment. This result is conditioned by the higher expenses recorded following the health crisis and by a reduction in revenues, in particular with regards to tax revenues following the absence of economic growth that was expected for the year 2020 to which is added the forecast sharply down the gross domestic product of our canton.

In 2004 Ticino recorded the worst deficit in history with -305.4 million. What similarities and differences between that season and today?

The analogy is the size of the negative result recorded in one year. The differences concern the genesis of this negative result: in 2004 it was also linked to specific political choices, while the current result is determined by an extraordinary and unexpected situation. Furthermore, in 2004 there were significant reserves (equity capital in 2002 amounted to around 525 million francs), while today the canton has limited reserves (at the end of 2019 the equity amounted to around 112 million francs).

In the meantime, and just around the corner the 2021 Budget is due at the end of September. Have you prepared yourselves to limit the damage?

In such a short time and in the current situation it is not conceivable to intervene in the short term with incisive measures that can influence the result in a decisive and rapid way. As a Government, in the short time available, we have begun to establish priorities on the new tasks so as to contain their impact on the 2021 budget which should record a deficit of around 230 million.

What are the main sacrifices made by the individual departments?

At this stage, everyone has established priorities in relation to the new tasks.

You took office in 2015 and was confronted with a return maneuver that required commitment and perseverance on the part of the government college. Are the political premises for replicating the exercise all there?

The current conditions are different from those of 2015, since this crisis, as already mentioned, is the result of an extraordinary and unpredictable situation. Furthermore, it is difficult to make any short-term forecasts today. However, the working method requires, as in the past, a capacity for dialogue and comparison that allows sharing and defining a common action plan for the coming years. This will require a clear awareness of the situation and a union of purpose even if different sensitivities are present. After all, this crisis, in its most acute phase, has shown that Ticino, united and cohesive, knows and can overcome even the most difficult challenges.

The collaboration of the Grand Council will be essential, where the logic pushes towards opposition rather than collaboration. What do you feel like saying / asking the ninety parliamentarians?

In the most demanding moments, collaboration, constructive dialogue, unity and cohesion are needed, going beyond legitimate oppositions. It is about knowing how to act with a sense of collective responsibility, awareness and foresight, in the interest of the country. Collaboration will be requested between the Government and Parliament and within their respective groups.

The first stage of the tax relief came into effect last January. There is no going back, are the next steps at risk?

The first measures have already entered into force on January 1, 2020, while the second have a medium-term horizon as they will enter into force in 2024/2025. Today we have to deal with the situation in the coming years and this also thanks to the help of the financial plan that we will present in the coming weeks.

The PS asks to bring the tax rate back to 100%, today we are at 97%. Having said that the decision rests with Parliament, you seemed to be a possibility. Confirmation?

I believe that at this stage it is important that everyone brings their own proposals to the discussion table so that we can compare and seek a possibly shared action plan. The financial plan will show us the presence of a structural deficit that will be created in the next few years if there are no active interventions by the policy.

Let’s take a look at the cantonal economic fabric. Are you still in good health or are you seeing signs of slowing down?

The extraordinary situation has affected our economic fabric. It did so in a different way: there are sectors more affected than others. In this phase, which is still very uncertain, it is necessary to safeguard our production capacity and consequently our jobs as much as possible.

From time to time in Ticino an ‘Economic Table’ is promoted. Then they lose track with the passage of time. Wouldn’t it be time to give substance and concreteness to these flocks?

During 2016, as part of the work of the ‘Economic Table’, concrete measures were defined which were subsequently launched or implemented: for example, I would like to mention joining the Greater Zürich Area (GZA) which has opened up new ties to us in the north of the Alps, the innovation park that will be able to find its headquarters in the grounds of the current Bellinzona workshops, measures have also been implemented to support start-ups and in favour of tourism such as the Ticino Ticket. And the tax reform was adopted following the decisions taken at the federal level. This is to cite a few examples. Today we are faced with a new situation that requires us to accompany some accelerated trends with structural reforms, particularly in the area of ​​innovation and new technologies.

We are on the eve of an important vote, free movement is at stake and what else?

Personally, I believe that in a phase marked by a lot of uncertainty like the current one, it is not appropriate to add more by questioning the agreements with our main commercial partners.

